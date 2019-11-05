The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Tuesday sealed off an MRS filling station in llorin, the Kwara capital, for allegedly selling fuel with damaged pumps and under dispensing.

Mr Sule Yusuf the DPR Operations Controller in Kwara, ordered that the station be sealed off when he led officials of the organisation on an on-the-spot assessment of operations of filling stations in the state.

The MRS filling station sealed is located on Wahab Folawiyo and lbrahim Taiwo road in the llorin metropolis.

The DPR Operations Controller told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the station would remain shut for failure to carry out repair works on three pumps out of the five pumps used to dispense petrol and diesel.

He said the DPR could not fold its arms and allow artificial scarcity of petrol occur in any part of the state as a result of nonchalant attitude of some petroleum marketers.

“The DPR will continue to ensure that no filling station cheats motorists or consumers and no consumer also cheat filling stations in any part of the state”, Yusuf said.

The DPR Head of operations in the state, Mr Oyedele lbitayo said the department won’t tolerate any sharp practices from any marketer.

According to him, dispensing fuel with a damaged pump in filling stations where fuel was available was a serious act of sabotage.

He warned managements of filling stations in the state not to adjust their pump price but to sell at the official rate of N145.00. Per litre (NAN)