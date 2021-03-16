From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up five filling stations in the Ilorin metropolis for offences ranging from over-pricing, under-dispensing and abscondment.

Speaking with reporters after monitoring over 35 filling stations in the state capital on Tuesday, the controller of the Ilorin field office of the DPR, Engineer Sule Yusuf, said that there is no fuel scarcity and plan to increase fuel price in the country.

‘We observed that operators seem to be taking laws into their hands by selling over what the government has allowed them to sell, especially for petrol. We’ve been going out to monitor before and we’ll continue to do that. Today is just special because we’re out to monitor price, quality, quantity and pump efficiency,’ he said.

‘Two teams of the DPR officials went out this morning in different directions. We visited about 35 filling stations out of which two absconded and sealed. They know the consequences. They’ll only be reopened when they show remorse, pay sanction fees and comply. About three stations were caught over-pricing. We’ve forced them to bring the price down to the allowable range and they’ve complied so that they don’t continue cheating the public. For now, there’s no increase in pump price, so they have to comply. If any station is selling above the window range of N162 and N165 per litre people should inform the authority. We’ll visit those stations and force them to comply in addition to sanction.

Amongst the sealed petrol filling stations are Fortunate at Opposite GSS, FORTE OIL. Muritala Mohammed Way, Savannah Opposite Gaa Akanbi junction and Matrix Offa Garage, Ilorin.’

Engineer Yusuf, who advised consumers to watch out so they are not short-changed, said that they should get value for their money.

‘Operators are advised to play the game according to rules to avoid being sanctioned. Yes, they are out to make profits but not at the detriment of the majority of the public,’ he said.