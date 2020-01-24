John Adams, Minna

Following the recent gas explosion in Kaduna which left many dead and several others injured, the Niger State Operations Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources( DPR) has shut down about nine gas stations in Minna.

The stations were sealed off during a surveillance exercise carried out by the DPR , yesterday.

Speaking to journalists, Operations Comptroller of DPR, Abdullahi Issah Jankara, said they were embarking on the exercise in order to ensure that businesses related with gas were done in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations in other to avoid the Kaduna experience.

He disclosed that the sealed gas stations did not meet regulatory requirements.

“Some of them were located at wrong locations,” he said. He enumerated some of the offences of the sealed stations to include “operating illegally without license, decounting from bigger cylinders to smaller cylinders, lack of safety facilities and some of them kept water in shops instead of fire extinguishers”.