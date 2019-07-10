Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) on Wednesday, sealed off three fuel stations in Makurdi, the Benue State capital for failure to comply with their regulations and guidelines.

The affected stations include, Prime Power Nigeria Ltd along Naka road, Conoil located close to government house and Total along Kashim Ibrahim road all in Makurdi, the State capital.

Prime Power petrol Station was sealed after staff of the department observed that the attendants were under dispensing kerosene to consumers.

The Conoil was sealed as a result of its bad sanitary condition as well as a broken fence and the realization that it is used as a car wash. Total was sealed because the station engaged in wrong metering and pump measurement.

Speaking to newsmen after the monitoring tour, State DPR Controller, Engr. Francis Adakole disclosed that despite several warnings by the department, management of Conoil have adamantly refused to improve on the Sanitary condition of their Station.

He vowed that this time around, there must be a commitment from them before the station will be unsealed.

“At DPR, we insist on safety. Operating a car wash inside a petrol Station is dangerous. It has also been observed that most of the petrol stations use Chinese pumps which are adjusted digitally hence, they under deliver petrol to commuters. When we observe this, we seal the stations and make them pay a fine of 100,000 naira.