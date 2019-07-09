The Department of Petroleum Resources in Ibadan said it closed down 17 illegal LPG skid in the capital of Oyo State, and issued warning to nine filling plants in the second quarter of 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that DPR Operations Controller of Ibadan Field Office, Mr. Oluyemi Olaonipekun, disclosed this in Ibadan, yesterday, when he spoke with newsmen.

Olaonipekun said the DPR carried out its operations effectively in monitoring the operations of Retail Oil Marketers, Liquefied Petroleum Gas retailers and depot operators.

He said: “The exercise is continuous and we will continue to improve as well as carry out the necessary assignments as stipulated by the regulations and oil guidelines.

“In the other two areas, LPG and filling stations, we have been able to curtail people selling at forecourt below the required volume being paid for by the motorists and other buyers to a greater extent in Oyo State.

“To this end, we have not been able to close down any filling station due to unnecessary under-dispensing of the pumps. The only area we had closed down filling station is where they have installed skid without our approval.

“In the last three months, we have been able to stop the illegal installation of LPG skid and closed down 17 illegally installed skid from operating within our area of operations, that is Oyo State.

“To forestall future occurrence during our routine visit and surveillance, we have gathered data of illegal outfits and their gas suppliers.”