The Bauchi office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has advised operators of fuel stations and gas plants in the state to ensure basic safety measures in their facilities to prevent fire outbreaks.

The state’s DPR Controller, Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi, on Thursday.

Iliyasu urged marketers of petroleum products and liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) to imbibe the culture of fire drill to enhance safety of their facilities.

“Fire drills involves dramatising fire incidents in fuel stations and gas plants as precautionary measures against real fire situations.

“The drill will help expose attendants and staff to acquired expertise to attend to emergency safety situations especially during fire outbreaks,” he said.

Iliyasu said fuel stations and gas plants were expected to keep records of fire drills conducted in their facilities.

He explained that such records would acquaint the department of the commitment of the owners towards safety.

Iliyasu noted that no fewer than 13 fuel stations were sealed off recently in the state for violating the rules and regulations of the department.

The controller added that the offence included metre under delivery, construction of fuel stations without adherence to due processes and other related violations.

He said that the department had sensitised operators of fuels stations and gas plants on safety measures through numerous campaigns.

“We have sensitised marketers, pump attendants and gas plants operators on safety measures,” he added.

He said that the department had conducted routine surveillance to ensure that fuel stations and gas plants complied with basic safety requirements.

Iliyasu said the DPR plans to begin implementation of the Minimum Industry Standard for Training of Down Stream Operators to enhance safety across downstream facilities.(NAN)