Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Operational Field Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Jalingo Office, Mr. Jeremiah Mashat, on Tuesday advised Taraba residents to adopt Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as alternative source of fuel for cooking in their homes.

Mashat, who gave the advice while interacting with newsmen in Jalingo, said that cooking gas was more cost effective, cleaner, affordable and non adulterated as against other sources of cooking energies.

While disclosing that operators of the LPG had already indicated their interest for the installation of gas plants in Jalingo, the controller warned that the department would not tolerate any illegality in the Petroleum and gas business, and advised operators to obtain their license before commencement of their business or face sanctions.

Mashat also said that the department was equipped with all the skills and manpower capacity to carry out it’s enforcement toward ensuring adequate compliance to the regulations governing the Petroleum and gas industry.

He advised the general public to report any suspicious activity of illegality and conducts that are aimed at shortchanging the public.