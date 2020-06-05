The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Niger, on Friday, warned that any filling station in the state selling Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) above the approved pump price per litre would be sanctioned.

The DPR’s Operations Controller in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Jankara, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said that filling stations were expected to be selling petrol at between N121.50 and N123 per litre, as approved by the Federal Government.

“The new order means that filling stations can sell fuel for between N121.50 and N125 per litre, depending on the oil company.

“Government announced the current pump price of between N121.50 and N123 per litre of fuel, as against the former price of between N123.50 and N125 in order to completely de-regulate the sector,” he said.

Jankara said that many of the over 1,000 filling stations in the state were already complying with the new pump prices.

“We go out regularly to monitor petrol stations, without notice, to ensure that they comply with the rules and regulations guiding their operations,” he said.

The DPR chief said that fines paid by defaulting petrol stations were between N100,000 and N5 million, depending on the offence committed.

A survey by NAN in Minna on Friday revealed that major oil marketers, such as the NNPC, Total, Oando, Matrix and others, were still selling petrol at between N123 and N125 per litre, asvagainst the current rate of between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre.

An authoritative source at the NNPC mega filling station in Minna, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the station was still selling PMS at N123 per litre.

“We have yet to receive circular on the new price. As soon as we get it, we will carry out the directive,” he said.

NAN recalls that from the old price of between N143 and N145 per litre of PMS, government reduced it to between N123.50 and N125 per litre.

NAN also reports that government had further slashed the price of the commodity to between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre. (NAN)