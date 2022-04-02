In Africa, before this era, women were considered unimportant except in the kitchen and in the bedroom. They were seen only as property to be kept for home use – as mothers, wives and care-givers. But this is changing so fast. Some of these women are becoming liberated. Some have made their debut into various fields of endeavour and are very successful. Today, some have gone from success to being celebrated worldwide. One of such women is Dr. Aisha Adole Achimugu, a renowned business woman and a socialite.

Dr. Aisha is the MD/CEO of Felak Concepts Group, a company that is into consultancy services related to health, equipment procurement, training and capacity building. She’s also a director in Altex Engineering Oil & Gas Limited and had also made her mark in maritime and transportation engineering. The very resourceful woman is the first woman transaction advisor/consultant to develop a seaport (Ibaka Seaport) in Nigeria.

The reason for all these achievements is not far-fetched. The multi-billionaire sees education as the indisputable weapon for attaining dreams. She believes that every child, especially the girl child, should be given a chance in life in order to realise their dreams. Life without education, to her, dims the prospects for a successful life.

The mother of three is never weary of broadening her skills and knowledge. In order to succeed, Dr. Aisha embraces humility in learning new trends to soar above her contenders. Unlike many industrialists of our time, this lady of rare gem with the heart of gold and towering giant in the business world takes inspiration from her belief that sees African women as capable of demonstrating commendable resourcefulness and diligence in building their business enterprises, to her impossibility is nothing.