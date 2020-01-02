The Asthma and Allergy foundation Health in collaboration with the Scottish parliament gave Health and humanitarian Award to Dr Betta Edu. AAFH an Aberdeen based charity responsible for the provision of evidence-based health information, confidential advice and support to people with Asthma, their families and friends across the North East of Scotland as well as the only Asthma charity in Scotland whose aim and objective is to ensure that all those who turn to them for support gets the necessary help they need to enable them live a healthier and active life has honored Hon Dr Betta Edu among others who have distinguished themselves in the UK and in Africa. Dr Edu was honored with a Health and humanitarian award in Scotland.

The events which takes place annually had in attendance notable people both within the UK Scottish parliament and dignitaries Abroad. “These great achievers and supporters of mankind who have exceptionally touched the lives of thousands in their communities through effective health initiatives, leadership development, as well as the advancement of humanity, are always celebrated and recognized globally as they come together yearly to create a greater opportunity to meet and explore more opportunities, exchange ideas and learn from others” this was said by Mrs Martina Alozie Abang The founder and CEO of the foundation.

Hon Dr Betta Edu as a result of her landslide achievements in the health sector during her reign as the pioneer DG CRSPHCDA earned herself this prestigious award. Speaking while receiving the award, Dr Betta Edu thanked God Almighty for His grace upon her life and went further to thank Sen Prof Ben Ayade the health pro Governor of CRS for believing in her and giving her not only the opportunity to safe lives but also providing her with every necessary thing she needed to keep Cross Riverians in a disease-free state. She thanked Her Excellency the wife of the digital Governor Dr Linda Ayade for her tremendous support to the health sector and finally thanked the organizers of the event as she promised to do more. She dedicated the award to His Excellency Sen Prof Ben Ayade, his dear wife Dr Linda Ayade and all the good people of Cross River State.

She promised to partner with the Aberdeen Based Asthma and Allergy Foundation in Scotland to ensure that every Cross Riverian who is Asthmatic will get maximum and speedy medical attention and has promised to do her best to provide medical services like; Asthma Workshop, Asthma Information, Asthma Management Sessions, Advice Line, Asthma Awareness Training for Businesses, General Wellbeing Advice and Asthma education in Primary and Secondary schools within her time as the new Commissioner of Health.