The Eastside Sports Club, a non-profit organisation, has currently renovated and equipped the primary healthcare facilities in Big Qua Cross River State, as part of efforts to strengthen the healthcare the system in the state. The group keyed into the Primary Healthcare Revitalization in the state driven by His Excellency Sen Ben Ayade.

The DG Primary Healthcare, Dr, Betta Edu, who commission the facility in Calabar today, said that the facilities would enhance quality of health care service delivery that would benefit the community, less privileged and residents, giving them access to good healthcare.

She said that strengthening the health care systems remained a top priority in the state as it aims to achieve universal health coverage. According to her, the rehabilitated health facilities will contribute to providing comprehensive care of children’s health, reproductive health, and treatment of severe and moderate acute malnutrition cases in addition to immunization. It will also serve as a suitable environment for mothers to deliver their babies with skilled birth attendance hence reducing the unacceptable rate of maternal mortality.

Dr Bette Edu said that the facility would guarantee easy access to quality healthcare services, capable of contributing immensely to the reduction of mortality and morbidity rates in the state.

Speaking the Chairman of the Eastside Sports Club Mr. Effiom Effiwat, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said their club seeks to give back to society and help impact positively on the lives of people in communities. He praised the Director-General for her hard work in the health sector which attracted them to upgrade the facility. The club has through Mr. Richard donated an additional generator for the facility with a new borehole.

The Ntoe of Big quo represented by Chief Orok Okon thanked the Government of Cross River State for continued improvement in the health sector. Their special appreciation also went to Eastside Sports Club for their contributions to their health facility and community at large.