The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu has just been elected the national vice chairman; Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum and S’South chairman/ coordinator by the Nigerian Health Commissioners.

This election is coming barely three months after she was appointed commissioner of Health in Cross River State by the state governor Sen Ben Ayade.

A statement delivered to Daily Sun shows that she is to work as deputy to Dr. Abba Umar of Jigawa State chairman of Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum to ensure effective and efficient management and administration of the sector.

Responding to the development, Nigerian Governors Forum secretariat, the Hon Minister of Health sent felicitations to the new leadership.

Others who sent their congratulations are the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Executive Director, Development partners and other key stakeholders in the health sector. They implored the new leadership to deliver on its mandate to restore the sanity and dignity of the health sector.

According to them, “together we will build a strong health system and achieve universal health coverage for all; we remain auspicious that the health sector will begin to receive the full support and attention it deserves.

They pleaded their unwavering support to the new chairman and the vice-chairman to take the sector to a higher level; they, however, reminded them that to whom much is given much is expected.