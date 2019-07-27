The immediate past DG of CRSPHCDA Dr. Betta Edu in her usual manner of always supporting the administration of Sen Ben Ayade from its inception did mobilize Cross River State Students in carrying out a clean-up exercise in the State Metropolis in line with the State’s compulsory environmental sanitation exercise held today.

Dr. Betta who was represented by one of her personal aides Engr Chris Ntem as a result of her very important engagement which made her unavoidably absent appreciated them for turning up in en-mass at very short notice even when they knew what the call was all about. In his words; “I’m very pleased to have you in such a large number and my Boss Dr. Betta is actually the brain behind this drive. She has nurtured these ambitions for a period of time now knowing very well the importance of a clean environment. I wish she was disposed so she could be here herself to see how much she’s been loved and supported by you all. She has always been passionate for a Clean and Green CRS which has always been Sen Ben Ayade’s idea and passion as well”.*

He went on to thank them for coming out in good number as they even had to work under the rain. The exercise which started at about 7:50am around eleven -eleven roundabout down to U.J Esuene stadium had both sides of the drainages cleaned up, grasses were cut down and raked, dirt like papers, rubbers, broken bottles, etc were all tidied and the environment was glowing after a wonderful job*

At the end of the exercise, Engr Chris Ntem on behalf of his Boss Dr. Betta Edu thanked and appreciated them for showing commitment, dedication and passion for not only Dr. Betta but also for His Excellency’s administration as he admonished them to always support Sen Ben Ayade as he’s got the youths in mind. In his words; you all are wonderful people and my boss appreciates you all for your show of love and support for her, she loves the students and has been supporting them in different aspects of life. She gave me a token so you all can have light refreshments and demobilization. I appreciate you so very much and so is my boss, you all are great and wonderful and God will bless you so much”.