In a special way to mark her 100 days in office, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar Prof Florence Banku Obi has successfully completed the setting up of an Ultra Modern Holding Bay/Isolation Center for the Institution. The ground breaking ceremony which took place about 3 weeks ago by the dynamic Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has yielded results as the structural edifice of the Male and Female Holding Bay built by the University of Calabar is completed.

Speaking before the commissioning of the center, the Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Obi has reinstated her commitment to protecting the lives of the students under her care. With the global Pandemic and the return of student to the campus there is need to put in place all precautionary measures to protect them. this is why the school has invested massively in providing hand washing facilities, infra Red thermometers and now the holding bay/ isolation center.

The VC applauded the support of Sen Prof Ben Ayade through his Health Commissioner who did not only support with COVId-19 preventive items but came on inspection of the COVID preparedness ahead of full resumption weeks back. “Let me at this juncture extend my appreciation, that of the entire Senate, Management and Students of this prestigious University to His Excellency Sen Prof Ben Ayade for his tremendous support, Dr Betta Edu i must say is indeed a round peg in a round hole and i thank Sen Ben Ayade again for always going for merit and result oriented persons to head certain parastatals as Dr Edu is one of such perfect appointees who have in many ways proven beyond every reasonable doubt that the lives and safety of every cross riverian remains her priority.

“from when the COVID-19 taskforce team was formed and a courtesy visit paid to Dr Edu, we’ve continually felt that Ayade’s magic touch through her, CRSG have been of immense support to us. This Holding Bay will be used judiciously for the purpose which it was built for and we’ll continue to partner with the CRSG through the Ministry of Health.

Before proceeding to officially open the Holding Bay, Dr Edu on her part commended the Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Obi for breaking the glass ceiling and doing exceedingly well since her inception as VC. “The Month of March is for Women and Prof Florence is one of those outstanding women achieving so much within a short period of time, i must say am very proud of her and every other woman out there, her appointment as VC is indeed timely. This Isolation center has helped Cross River state increase its isolation Bed space by 20 where quality care can be offered by the case management team for COVID-19 .

The government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade will continue to support this Isolation Center. We will be delivering more PPEs, Surgical Gowns, Oxygen Cylinder and oxygen concentrators Cupboards, washing sinks, manpower from case management, capacity building, and other things that will be needed to run this place.

I am sure that parents and Guardians will be rest assured that their wards are in safe hands judging from this vision and the commitment by Prof Florence the to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed here. Let me end by thanking Dr Akiba and his team for this wonderful effort and achievement. I call on other Institutions to emulate University of Calabar in doing the right thing.”

Highlight of the event was the official opening/commissioning of the Male and Female Holding Bay/Isolation Center, Inspection of the facilities, donation of COVID-19 items, COVID-19 prevention drugs, as well as cash donation by the honorable commissioner to support the center. In a vote of thanks, Dr Robert Omang the COVID-19 taskforce Secretary commended the health commissioner for always being efficient and supportive when it comes to health issues. With her during the event was the DVC Admin Prof Mike Okom, Permanent Secretary CRSMOH Barr Takon Asu Takon, Director Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, Director Medical Services Dr Itam Abang, SA on health Dr David Ushie and a host of other dignitaries.