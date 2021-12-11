The inestimable potential of the female folks, in spite of being regarded as the weaker vessels, have long been established: especially in their divine ordained role as wives. Perhaps that explains why the holy book, the Bible says, he who finds a wife finds a good thing. To say the above could have formed part of the reasons former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, holds his wife, Toyin Saraki, in a very high esteem and admires her, may not be far from the truth.

Evidently, the couple —Bukola and Toyin, nee Ojora— were both born into wealthy and aristocratic families. At the time they were joined in holy matrimony in Lagos three decades ago, not a few might have expressed doubts about the survival of the marriage of the two silver spoons. But today, despite always being in the spotlight, Bukola and Toyin Saraki have been able to keep their conjugal bliss out of scandal. And on Tuesday December 7, the former Kwara State governor and his wife clocked 30 years in marriage and this brought some form of excitement, such that they are basking in its euphoria. It was in this great mood that Saraki penned beautiful and appreciative one paragraph words to celebrate his soul mate on his social media platform.

The quintessential politician wrote about his adorable wife: “Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my darling wife, Toyin! As we celebrate this special day, I thank God for the blessing and favour. I thank you for the wonderful years together, for the love and joy you have brought into my life, and I appreciate you for all the things that you do behind the scenes that you think I do not see!”

With events in the past years showing that God has really blessed their union with beautiful children, it’s no brainer that the former Kwara State strongman has every reason to celebrate his wife.

