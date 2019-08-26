The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced a new coalition government, seven months after the inauguration of President Felix Tshisekedi.

Announced on Monday by the president’s spokesperson, the power-sharing agreement saw 23 members of the executive drawn from Tshisekedi’s Direction For Change party, and the remaining 42 from former long-time president Joseph Kabila’s Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition.

The mining portfolio went to Willy Samsoni, a former mines minister in the local government of Haut Katanga province, while DRC’s former director general of taxes Sele Yalaghuli was named finance minister.

Ngoy Mukena, a close ally of Kabila, was named defence minister.

“The government is finally here … the president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon,” Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba told reporters.

Ilukamba said the delay in forming the government was a result of both sides needing time to “remove everything that could be an obstacle” to its “functioning”.

Around three-quarters of those in the new administration were serving in government for the first time, he added, hailing this as an “important innovation”.