Those released from prisons were minor offenders according to Justice Minister Celestin Tunda.

The Makala Prison in the capital, Kinshasa, is among those decongested with 700 prisoners released from the facility.

More prisoners will be freed and the minister has urged magistrates and judges to only jail those involved in serious crimes like murder and rape.

DR Congo has confirmed 180 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths.

The government has imposed a two-week lockdown in Gombe suburb in Kinshasa.

