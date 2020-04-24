Following the increasing rate of numbers of health workers affected by the Corona virus across the country especially in Lagos, the Honorable commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu has paid an unscheduled visit to General hospital calabar to meet with health workers on the front line.

The Chairman of the COVID -19 Taskforce insists that Only Persons With Face Masks Should gain Access Into Our Hospitals in Cross River state. Governor Ben Ayade’s policy of no Mask no Movement applies here too.

Dr Betta Edu who placed a restriction order to all patients and anyone who wishes to access the health facilities across the State clearly stated the importance of the mask in providing protection to both sick and healthy persons. She said if everyone wears a mask the chances of transmission is as low as 1.5% as such no one without a nose mask will be allowed to pass through the hospital gate we must protect our health workers and clients at this critical time.

The Honorable Commissioner for Health during her visit to General Hospital Calabar was impress with the level of activities there, she held side meetings with the Medical Superintendent Dr Kumar and other health workers who were actively at work. She said Cross River State Government policy of “No Mask No Movement” should be implemented as precautionary measures against the deadly virus as their safety means a lot to Government.

Dr Edu before donating more Personal Protective Equipments to the hospital reiterated that the welfare and safety of the health workers in all the hospitals across the State should not be taken for granted. She advised them to always maintain a high index of suspicion and take precautionary measures even when dealing with patients and should not hesitate to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the State epidemiologist for proper evacuation and attention.