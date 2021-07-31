The Honourable Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu has led the Governing Council and Management team of the College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences Itigidi (CONMSIT), on a special thank you/courtesy visit to His Excellency Senator Prof. Ben Ayade to intimate him on the Newly attained accreditation status of the first ever College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in the South- South Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria. another giant stride in the CRS health sector under Dr Betta Edu’s watch.

Sen. Ben Ayade Governor of Cross River state who received the Accreditation certificate and delegation in his office Expressed his satisfaction and congratulated the Honorable Commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu, the Governing Council and the Management team and other Stakeholders for delivering on the mandate bestowed on them, am impressed at the speed at which things are achieved in the health sector, He assured the team of his continuous support and commitment towards making the maiden College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in the South-South Geopolitical Zone a Model and a Citadel of professional and academic excellence.

“I had great confidence in Dr Betta Edu when I appointed her Commissioner for Health as I knew she’ll give me the expected result, the Council has done a great job and am very proud of this huge achievement. For this record breaking achievement, issues bothering this Council will be looked into and given speedy attention.”

On her part the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu applauded the Governor for prioritizing the health sector and making the entire process that led to this achievement seamless. “Cross Riverians are blessed to have you as their Governor Your Excellency, in your administration the health sector has always come first and so is the health of every cross riverian. You’ve made us record outstanding successes by supporting us morally, intellectually and financially.

“We couldn’t have come this far without your exceptional Leadership, today because of your fatherly support and tireless effort our health sector is ranked top on many fonts, all our Schools and Colleges have gained full accreditation with an increased benchmark in intake of students, our General Hospitals across the State are wearing new looks, today we’re to house the first ever College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in the entire South South Zone, the health insurance has finally become a success story and Cross Riverians will start taking up services in August. Your Excellency the achievements are just too numerous to mention and as such we’ve come to say thank you for supporting and believing in us while reassuring you that we’ll keep doing more to see that we all finish strong.”

The Chairman of the Governing Council Dr. Margaret Mombel Opiah in her remarks thanked His Excellency for finding the team worthy of this enormous assignment while expressing satisfaction on the level of commitment demonstrated by the Governor as it concerns the health of Cross Riverians. She went further on behalf of the Governing Council and the Management team of the College to express her profound gratitude to the Governor for the level of transformation, direction, and support in turning around the health care sector of CRS.

CRS has successfully Upgraded the School of Nursing to a College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in line with the 2023 deadline given by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and also achieved approval and accreditation from Regulatory Bodies to commence operations as a College leading to the award of ND/HND to graduates of the College. Due to the Digitally and Radical reformation of the health sector under Dr Betta Edu’s watch we’re proud to inform you that all is well. Today, Cross River State now house the Zonal Office of the NMCN for ease of regulation of Nursing practices, education and other related matters for professionals.

Also in the team were the Provost of College (CONMSIT) Mrs. Ruth Ebong, The Director Nursing Services CRSMOH Dr. Pauline Obute and the State Chairperson of NANNM CRS Comrade Nurse Josephine Ikpeme Bassey. They all used the opportunity to Congratulate the Governor, for his innovation in the health sector especially the deployment of Drones to deliver drugs and medical consumables of low density to hard-to-reach areas and Dr Edu for her result oriented nature.

Highlights of the visit witnessed the presentation of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Approval and Accreditation Letter to His Excellency by the CRS Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Council Dr. Margaret M. Opiah and also an Award presentation as “Nurses friendly Governor” on His Excellency by the State Chairperson of NANNM CRSC Comrade Josepine Ikpeme Bassey.

