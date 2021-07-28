The 10th official World Hepatitis Day Celebration has just been flagged off in CRS as July 28th every year is set aside for the World Hepatitis Day. Flagging off the Week the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has assured Cross Riverians that the government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade will do all within its capacity to prevent people from contacting or dying of Hepatitis virus.

Speaking during the flagging off exercise in PHC Ma-Effa Junction, Akamkpa LGA, the Health Commissioner sensitized Cross Riverians noting that every 30 seconds someone dies of Hepatitis globally which most times is due to ignorance. “Today all over the World is marked as World Hepatitis Day. In Cross River State the prevalence of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are 8.8%

and 1.1% respectively. Over 16.2 million people in Nigeria are living with Hepatitis B Virus and 2.2million people living with Hepatitis C Virus. Majority of these infected people are unaware of their status. Together we will tackle this virus to complete elimination by getting the population screened for hepatitis, providing vaccines for those negative and supporting persons requiring treatment.

“Hepatitis can be spread through contact with body fluids, unprotected sex, sharing sharp objects and needles (the man who goes around to cut everybody’s nails with same scissors and tools),and sometimes most easily by community sharing of toothbrush were family members or close friends share the same toothbrush, We must discourage this. We’re here to sensitize and create awareness on the negative effects of this virus to educate you on the mode of transmission, prevention and possible treatment. I call on everyone to get tested and vaccinated so we all can stay safe.

Dr Edu charged health workers, traditional rulers, youth leaders and even religious leaders to advocate and spread this information all over the State to reduce the high level of ignorance in our society today. She thanked His Excellency Sen Ben Ayade for always supporting the health sector, the Chairman of Akamkpa for playing host, traditional rulers, health workers and everyone for making the event a success. We truly can’t wait to end Hepatitis!

Also speaking during the event, the Director General of the CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong charged cross riverians to take responsibility for their safety by coming all out to get tested and vaccinated. “We decided to celebrate this year’s World Hepatitis Day here in Akamkpa to enable us take this message to all the nocks and cranny of Akamkpa and beyond, we came here to sensitize and create awareness on Hepatitis and to send a strong message to our people to continue to stay safe and not die of this deadly disease which kills faster than HIV/AIDS; by getting tested and vaccinated. We can’t allow this virus ravage us as such we must first prevent ourselves from it.

On his part the Chairman of Akamkpa LGA Hon. Linus Bassey Etim called on his people to embrace this opportunity and come get tested and vaccinated. He thanked the Honorable Commissioner for always having the Akamkpa people in mind as she has carefully spread health programs across the entire LGAs of the State putting into consideration the number of cases or risk of exposure facing such an LGA per health program. He applauded her for always taking part in every health event as her presence has only proven that she’s got the Interest of cross riverians at heart.

The Akamkpa LGA Traditional Rulers Council represented by Ntufam Barr Paul Ogar the Clan Head of Akamkpa assured the Health Commissioner of maximum sensitization of their people on the signs/symptoms, mode of transmission, as well as prevention. He thanked the Honorable Commissioner for working round the clock to keep cross riverians safe stating that she remains the best the State has ever had.

Highpoint of the event was the official Flagging Off of the World Hepatitis Week by the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, testing and vaccination of the Chairman of Akamkpa LGA by the Commissioner and free testing and vaccination of over 1000 people. With the Commissioner during the event was the Director of Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, Vice Chairman of Akamkpa LGA Hon. Mary Ankpor, Wife of the Chairman Mrs Enobe Bassey, The entire Akamkpa LGA Executive Council, Traditional Rulers, CRSMOH Directors, PHC Directors, Youth Leaders, and Mrs Amah Mary the Ag. Coordinator SASCAP.

