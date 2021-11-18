Candidate of the Accord Party in the just concluded Anambra governorship polls, Dr Godwin Maduka yesterday said he never threatened violence over the outcome of the governorship election but only vowed to use legally approved means to challenge perceived irregularities noticed in the polls.

Speaking against the backdrop of reactions that have trailed his recent interview in BBC Igbo where he reportedly called for the cancellation and repeat of the governorship election for the interest of peace and progress in Anambra, Maduka in a statement he personally signed, said some opposition members have been trending a portion of the interview with attempts to misrepresent his position on the November 6th election.

He noted that for whatever political reasons, the mischief makers cropped the portion where he called for the cancellation of the election which to him was the best option to address the obvious irregularities that the electoral commission failed to comply with in accordance with the electoral act.

“In the video interview I granted to BBC Igbo news, I called for the cancellation of the November 6th Anambra gubernatorial election because, to me, it doesn’t reflect the wishes of Ndi Anambra and I am not satisfied with the process and I said that I’ll employ every legal means in challenging the outcome in court”

“In that same interview, I stated that INEC should conduct a fresh election if there should be peace and progress in Anambra, but it is so unfortunate that oppositions and some persons misinterpreted the statement in the interview and has chosen to give my statement another meaning”

The Founder/CEO of Las Vegas Pain Institute USA said he only called for the cancellation of the election and a fresh election that would truly reflect the wishes of Ndi Anambra to guarantee peace, progress and prosperity in Anambra State.

He said that as a patriotic Anambra man, he has used his God given wealth to contribute to the peace, progress and development of the State and cannot in any manner or under any guise engage in anything that would jeopardise that same peace in the state.

“On this note, I’ll only advise those who don’t understand Igbo language properly to engage the services of an Igbo language interpreter to help them out” he said.

