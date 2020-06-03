Dr. Andrew Omachi, a senior lecturer in a tertiary institution in Kogi State, in a text message to me had claimed that it would cast doubt on my integrity, if I have it in a chapter in a book I plan to publish, that Almighty God told me that Christians and Muslims worship Him. In other words, he believes that the members of the two religions serve different deities.

Going online I found out that there are 20 major religions in the world and that they have a total membership of 6.6 billion (exactly 6,666,000,000). They are Christianity (2.1 billion), Islam (1.3 billion), Agnostic/Atheist (1.1 billion), Hinduism (900 million), Chinese traditional religion (394 million), Buddhism (376 million), Primal – indigenous (300 million), African traditional faiths (100 million), Sikhism (23 million) and Juche (19 million).

The remaining ten are Spiritism (15million), Judaism (14 million), Baha’i (7 million), Jainism (4.2 million), Shinto (4 million), Cao Dai (4 million), Zoroastrianism (2.6 million), Tenrikyo (2 million), Neo – Paganism (1 million) and Unitarian – Universalism (800, 000).

With Dr. Omachi’s belief that Christians and Muslims serve different deities, this shows that to him and the others who share his opinion that there are more than 20 Gods and that each one created the people who worship them. But does this stand to reason? In other words, is this logical or meet with the scientific manner of reasoning?

Definitely no! Because the Jewish Holy Book (Torah, which is the Old Testament in the Christian Bible) and the Scriptures of the followers of Jesus Christ, show that one God created the earth and all the people and other things on it (Genesis Chapters 1 & 2).

As a result of the shut – down and ban on inter – state journey in the last three months, I have been unable to go on spiritual retreat to Ado – Ekiti which I last did in February this year. So, I have not been able to find out from the Lord the actual cause of COVID – 19. But from what I read in the Bible epidemics occurred in Israel whenever the Ancient of Days was angry with the people. See the Book of Numbers 25: 1 – 18 where twenty – four thousand (24, 000) died (in verse 9) and 2 Samuel 24: 1 – 25 where seventy thousand (70, 000) perished (in verses 15 – 17).

Even if COVID – 19 was caused by scientific fall – out or other reasons, the Christian – belief is that it was able to spread from China throughout the world because the Most High Supreme Being allowed it to happen. If not, it would not have gone to largely Christian and Muslim countries in Europe, Middle East, the Americas and Africa. The three major religions in China are Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism, hence to many a Christian they are idol worshippers since the faiths are not one of those established by God.

I find it instructive that COVID – 19 plague which began in November or December last year has continued until now and was on during this year’s Christian – 40 – day Lenten period of no food and no drink from dawn to dusk. And the Muslim – 30 – day Eid il Fitri fasting exercise.

Had COVID – 19 pandemic begun now or next month when the Muslims on Friday, July 31 will celebrate the Eid il Kabir, I am sure that prejudiced Christians, like Dr. Omachi, would have used that to say that it was proof that members of the two faiths worship different deities. And that such a tragic incidence could not have happened during a Christian celebration because the members of their religion are more genuine worshippers of their God than the Muslims of their Allah. And they would have said that their own Lord is greater.

If peradventure they know about it, they would have buttressed their position by pointing out that the coming of Jesus was foretold by two prophets of the eighth century B.C, which was 800 years before his birth. Prophet Isaiah did so in Isaiah 7:10 – 16 and 9:6 – 7 and Prophet Micah in Micah 5:2. In contrast they would have said that the coming of Prophet Mohammed was not predicted anywhere in the Old Testament Books in the Christian Bible, which also forms part of the Koran. The Qur’an also contains stories in the New Testament of the Christian Holy Book, including the birth, mission and death of Jesus.

Given this situation, unlike many a Christian, no Muslim will say they serve a different God. But if the calamitous COVID – 19 had taken place in December when Christmas is celebrated by Christians (on the 25th), some Muslims would have said that it is evidence that they worship the Ancient of Days more authentically than the Christians do. And that such tragedy could not occur during a Muslim festival.

With COVID – 19 happening during the Christian Lenten period and the Muslims’ fasting month and throughout the whole world, I believe Dr. Omachi can now see and appreciate that there is only one God, not two, three, 20 or more. Had it been otherwise, each deity would have ensured that the pandemic did not extend to the countries mostly inhabited by those who worship them.

Next week: Has Dr. Omachi not heard or read of the Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam)? And that the evidence of their link is in the Old Testament.

Charlotte Dadah, A 2–day friend, everlasting in my heart (3)

I played politics on campus and represented Kuti Hall, where I was resident, in the Students Representatives’ Council (SRC) in my second year (1966 – 67). I played Hand Ball for the university and was a member of the Swimming Club and the Sigma Club, the premier and most prestigious social club in the university.

So, I was very popular on the campus, especially as one of the dandy ones known as ‘Omo Eko’ (Lagos Boys) for organizing a party every Sunday, called ‘Sunday Jump’ in the room in Tedder Hall of late Mr. Babatunde Amusu, a one – time Managing Director/Chief – Executive – Officer of Flour Mills Nigeria Limited, Apapa, Lagos. It was a replication by those of us from Lagos Island of the Sunday Jump staged by Fela Ransome – Kuti at the Kakadu Club, Yaba, Lagos.

The cordial manner Fela and my maternal cousin, now Chief Ireoluwa Fayehun, a trumpeter in his band, greeted me and the way students hailed me as I walked with members of the Uhuru Dance Band angered Ed Ntreh, their lead vocalist. His preposterous behaviour half – way during our walk from Trenchard Hall to the Independence Hall caused the instant friendship that developed between Charlotte and I.

More to come next Wednesday