From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Dr Rajat Sharma has been appointed member of Global Board Trustee and Pro Vice Chancellor of Crown University International Chartered Inc Delaware/ Argentina by Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu

Dr. Rajat Shama is a social Leader, global Manager, global goodwill ambssador , networking leader.

He has various International & National Awards , international marketing expert ( 25 yrs ) realty, agriculture ,global trade, also into Corporate Hospitality,Theme Park, Water Park, Resort Development, Infrastructure, International Trade, Brand Development, Negotiations, Business Strategy Planning Global Operations Marketing Network Development

Market Research Team Management Brand Management Channel Management.

Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, while speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday on the appointment, congratulated the appointee on his new office but insisted that any promotion in life ,is a call to do more.

He , therefore, admonished him to continue in his hard work and ensure that no stone is left unturned within the scope of his duty.

