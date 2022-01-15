Her efforts to empower the less privileged and support the effort of government in every area of endeavour have been acclaimed to be one of the most outstanding among the lots who follow the same passion as hers. Regardless of religion, tribe, or ethnicity, corporate lawyer and philanthropist, Dr Siju Iluyomade has continued to give her all to better the lives of many, using her Arise Women Foundation as a vehicle to intervene in so many areas of human needs. This trait of hers, many agreed, resonated in the birth of the non-government organisation (NGO). Not only that, Siju, as she’s fondly called, is known to have nurtured charitable hopes and determination to help women efficiently thrive in life with the institutionalisation of the Handmaidens Women in Leadership Series (HWILS) to build intentional leaders.

Siju, who clocked 58 on Saturday January 8, said her dream is to make sure Arise affects every part of human life globally in terms of health, housing, education, empowerment, farming and many more. The gorgeous woman added that in the last 14 years, her foundation has achieved so much by putting structures like hospitals, school buildings, computerised library, and boreholes in many communities in Abuja, Ondo, Imo, Kebbi and Lagos states to mention a few. Through her humanitarian work, she has also branded a food basket called ‘Arise Pink Bucket’ —with contents include food items like rice, semovita, tomato paste, and groundnut oil— distributed to every local government in Lagos State with this year already started with Amuwo-Odofin LG. Another initiative of hers, the ‘Arise COVID-19 Clinic’ has also been activated where Booster and COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people through support from the Lagos State government.

It is also of note that, despite Siju being wife to Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish and running a faith-based NGO, she has not discriminated in giving succour to the less privileged in the country regardless of their ethnic, tribal or religious affinity.