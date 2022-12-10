BY EMMA NJOKU

Lovers of highlife music will relive the best of classics of the late highlife maestro, Dr. Sir Warrior, this afternoon, as his protégé, Dr. Sir Emperor (Warrior Jnr) thrills guests at the official opening of Chirozz Fast Foods, Restaurant, gym and hotels, located at No. 25, Samuel Street, Off Vulcaniser Bus-stop, Akowonjo Road, Egbeda, Lagos.

Chairman/CEO, Chirozz Hotel & Suites, Osita Obiora, disclosed that Prince Ohai Prosper Ikem and his Lion Stars Band International will also perform as one of the guest artists.

The Holland based businessman said his vision is to change the narrative in the fast food industry.

“Chirozz fast foods and restaurant is coming to change the landscape of the industry. I’ve lived in Europe for close to two decades; so I’m bringing a touch of class, something different from what the residents of Akowonjo and its environs are used to. We’ll serve native African dishes and all types of Continental cuisines in the most friendly and conducive ambience at relatively affordable prices.

“We’ve also put in place a lot of facilities to take care of the needs of our clients and guests in the areas of fitness exercises, relaxation and entertainment.

“We have an ultra modern swimming pool, fitness & gym centres, ferries rings ride and kids funfair games, among others,” he said.

Chirozz Hotels & Suites also has a branch at No. 53 Oluwatoyin Street, off Oremeta Bus-stop, By Mobil Filling Station, Shasha Road, Akowonjo, Lagos.