i. Dr Stella Emmanuel, Nigerian-trained medical doctor and practicing Family Medicine specialist working in Texas, USA, spoke to the world on Monday, July 27, at the front of the Supreme Court in Washington DC. If you missed her address, google it and savour it. It went viral. It is vintage stuff; collector’s material.

ii. She had seen, in the 3 months before that address, 350 COVID-19 patients of all descriptions – the elderly at 92 and younger, the asthmatic, the diabetic and patients suffering with all kinds of other challenges along with their diagnoses of COVID-19. She had also seen patients with a diagnosis of COVID-19 only.

iii. NONE of these COVID-19 patients DIED but ALL had gotten well on her regimen of Hydroxychloroquin, Zinc and Doxycycline or Zithromax!!!

iv. Dr.Stella Emmanuel concluded a) There is a cure for COVID-19; b) There is no need for hand-washing; c) No need for social distancing d) No need for quarantine; e) No need for fear; f) No need for anyone to die; g) No need for any lock-down anywhere. THAT IS IF HER CLAIMS WERE TRUE. But I believe her; I believe her claims.

v. As a practicing epidemiologist, Professor Harvey Risch, professor of Epidemiology at Yale University, Connecticut, wrote in Newsweek and Washington Post to support Dr. Emmanuel. In both Brazil and Switzerland, the Professor averred, there were natural experiments done that reversed the trend of death in the treatment of COVID-19 when Hydroxychloroquine was used. I support him; I support her

vi. Today, if you will let go of your FEAR and follow what the professor and the lady doctor have said IN FAITH, using their prescription to tackle COVID-19, the disease will disappear. You will get well. You will not die.

vii. I am aware that many sources have come out to oppose Dr. Stella; arguing that WHO and other experts have tested the drug hydroxychloroquine and stated that it is not the cure we seek and that as of now, there is no cure for Covid-19. I disbelieve these experts. If they are right, how come Dr. Stella CURES COVID-19 AND RECORDS NO DEATH AT ALL?

viii. Perhaps you say we don’t know what to believe. Okay. Suppose you YOURSELF get Covid-19 now. Who would you rather go to for treatment? The experts who hold no hope for your cure at all or Dr. Stella who not only CURES COVID BUT RECORDS NO DEATH among both staff and patients while curing them?

ix. But suppose you look for Dr. Emmanuels’ prescription and fail to lay your hands on it because the drugs are now a very costly commodity, you can turn to YOUR KITCHEN and begin to use the following vegetables and foods to tackle COVID-19. There are 7 of them cobbled together by Professor Olatunde Farombi, head, Department of Biochemistry, University of Ibadan but endorsed and stamped by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Mr Sheyi Makinde who himself is a very notable Covid-19 survivor.

x. Garlic; Ginger and Turmeric. Combine with Zinc. Citrus Fruits (containing lots of Vitamin C), like Oranges, Tangerine; Tangelo; Grapes; Lime; Lemon. Bitter Cola and Bitter Leaf end the list. You can call for directions how to use all the above.

xi. Apart from what has been said above, I believe you will be helped greatly by my own observations and recommendations which now follow: COVID-19 has humbled the world – doctors, politicians, executive heads of governments like presidents and governors; the clergy, scientists, businessmen; everybody. Nobody has been able to give us all the answers we crave about the disease. Except GOD

xii. If that is so, then before, during and after the epidemic, you need to get closer to God and GO TO GOD for yourself. In Psalm 91, God talks 3 times about how He, God, protects and delivers his people from epidemics. Verses 3, 6, and 10 of Psalm 91 refer.

xiii. Use these passages of scripture to deal with this COVID-19 that has defied any solution. You can use the drugs, the supplements and herbs and the prayers both prophylactically and for cure. If you need help, call the help-lines and we’d be very glad to help. You will get cured. You will not die. Further help can be found at www.mediamedix.blogspot.com. Cheers.