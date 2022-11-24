In recognition of his excellent contributions to Nigerian Healthcare Industry, Managing Director of First Foundation Medical Engineering Company, Late Dr Tosin Ajayi has been awarded a posthumous Award of Excellency by Afrihealth Expo in collaboration with Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN). Dr Ajayi died on April 26, 2020 at St Nicholas Hospital in Lagos after battling kidney problem.

Receiving the award on behalf of the family, the deceased daughters, Tomisin and Tiffany Ajayi thanked the organizers for deeming it fit to honour their father for his contribution to the development of healthcare system in Nigeria. “Everything our father did during his lifetime for the medical community was driven from his passion towards making sure an impact is made on earth and we his children know that wherever he is, he will be a happy and fulfilled man.

Tomisin appreciated Afrihealth expo for honouring their father Dr. Tosin Ajayi even at death.

“Our father wasn’t one to do anything for clout or recognition; we are so grateful that his efforts and achievements did not go unnoticed, we are therefore humbled to receive this award on his behalf,”