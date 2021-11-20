President of Centre for Media & Peace Initiatives, Dr Uchenna Ekwo, in this interview with JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE spoke on the recently released report that says corruption is actually on the decline under the Muhammadu Buhari administration. He also spoke on why an Igbo Presidency will not solve Nigeria’s challenges, even as he urged the Federal Government to dialogue with separatist groups like the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Yoruba Nation agitators and others.

As part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence, the Centre for Media and Peace Initiatives convened a conference on the Status of Anti-Corruption Struggle in Nigeria from the lens of Appreciative Inquiry. What was the outcome?

We got some data from the United Nations Office of Drug and Crime indicating that corruption in Nigeria is in decline a little bit. But that data is at variance with what people think, the perception of Nigerians. Until I came across that information, I never believed that corruption was in decline, I thought it was on the rise. But comparatively, especially if you look at the last 20 years of the military regime in Nigeria, and the first 20 years of this current democracy, the military regime, apparently, was more corrupt than this time around. So, with that metric, you can say, maybe, it’s on the decline. However, what Transparency International measures is the perception of corruption, and the truth is that perception is different from reality. So, like the study done by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which was the basis for my own assessment in terms of the status of corruption in Nigeria today, they really went out to ask people questions as to how many times they have given bribes, the interaction between Nigerians and political officials, and who are susceptible to collecting bribes, and giving bribes and stuff like that. So, it’s not just a matter of perception. UNODC also did some gender analysis, and I found their findings interesting in terms of the propensity for men to ask for bribes than women across different professions, including the police.

So, those were revealing things I thought we should look at. But in general, there is this concept in organisational management, development, and leadership generally, called Appreciative Inquiry. The concept emphasises a paradigm shift and a radical departure from traditional deficit-based change to a positive strength-based change approach to leadership. Instead of focusing on the gloom and doom of many of Nigeria’s past failures in grappling with corruption, sometimes you can correct your ills by looking at your strengths, some of the things you were able to accomplish within a particular period. Therefore, the perception or the impression everywhere is that Nigeria is a corrupt country. I’ve come across this too often in this country (US) and around the world when I travel. The latest, of course, was in May this year when I went to Poland. I was on the same panel with the former speechwriter of Margaret Thatcher. His name is John O’Sullivan. So, when we had a banquet, he came to me and complimented my presentation and all that. And he asked a question. Where are you from? Obviously, I came as an American but my accent, of course, will always reveal who I am. So, I told him that I was originally from Nigeria. He said oh! So many things are happening there? They ask me those kinds of questions all the time. So I said yes, things are happening, but it’s no different from other countries. That sometimes the issues are magnified in the media. We talked about security issues and all those things. I said, yes, I know all those things, but as I am talking to you, I might even go to Nigeria, from here, so I’m not scared. So that’s a constant thing.

You see, the media has a powerful effect in the way people see the environment. There’s the cultural norms theory in the media, right? You get to know about a place based on the images you see in the media, right? For example, I’m sure before you came to this country, what you heard about the United States was what you saw in the media, and when you came, you saw it was not the same. So, what I’m saying is that, as an organisation, CMPI decided to contribute to Nigeria’s Independence Day, by looking at the changing tide of corruption. If there are areas we can give some kudos, we’ll do that as well. We are not saying that there is no corruption. Some people who contributed during the conference said, no, no corruption is on the rise in Nigeria, some people even thought, maybe I was doing a job for the government. Maybe, I have been settled – in the Nigerian vernacular.

It looks to me that the government is not talking enough about the idea of anti-corruption. I agree that everybody thinks everybody is corrupt but let them also talk about what they are doing in practical terms. The United States helped Nigeria to recover some of money stolen by Abacha and asked the Nigerian government to invest in infrastructure. The current second Niger Bridge right now is being constructed from that money. There’s another expressway in Kano, and then Lagos-Ibadan are being constructed. Recently, I travelled to Nigeria, and I passed through that bridge, and I saw that it is almost three quarters complete. So, if these projects are being financed by money stolen by Abacha, and recovered, a billboard should be erected that this bridge is being constructed with the money recovered from Abacha looted funds, it will give people hope that something is being done, that we’re fighting this challenge that we have had in Nigeria for many years. So, it will send signals to intended corrupt officials that at the end of the day, look at how this thing is going to end up. So, those are the things I think we should be talking about.

So, I think it was positive that we were able to shed some light on positive trends, in terms of corruption, because you cannot just tackle a problem by just avoiding it even though I recognize the cynicism of Nigerians about the status of corruption. CMPI just published a report and shared across different agencies to enlighten people on the progress being made.

Apart from corruption declining, what other improvements have we made? And if not, what is your advice? I mean, in Buhari’s remaining days, where do you think he should concentrate on?

Honestly, I expect the government to emphasise on constant power supply in Nigeria because it is an important driver of development in every sector. However, it looks to me that the insecurity situation in Nigeria is a very, very big problem. Why I think it is a very big problem is that you cannot operate where you are looking over your shoulder all the time. Both the governors and the governed are not at peace, because you may have all the money and you’re hiding. It doesn’t make sense. My recent trip to Nigeria, I couldn’t hang out with a lot of friends. People were calling me by six o’clock. That is not like it was before. Things have changed. So it’s not good. I’m not happy. So you can imagine the little expense I would have made in a restaurant. If I had gone out in the evening to eat, it would have contributed to that person’s economy, but I couldn’t. But that didn’t happen because of one thing, insecurity issues. So, you can’t move around. It’s not healthy. And one thing I think we can do that I discovered is this National Identity Card (NIN). It is very good. But I don’t know how they are implementing that. Because one of the things making Nigeria susceptible to crime, is because people don’t have an identity. Especially when people come to the cities, they lose identity. So that is the problem. So, like in the US, if you commit an offence sometimes, it’s easier to trace you than when you don’t have an identity. Another thing is that it would’ve been important to ask the question: why is it that government can’t do ordinary geo-mapping of the environment to be able to track people like all the use of drone technology and all that? They can use it to find all these people, who are perpetrating these kidnappings. Like this issue of cell phones, nothing can identify you so much as cell phones, if you use your cell phone anywhere, somebody can track you. Why is the government not using that capability?

Are you satisfied with the way government is handling the Yoruba Nation agitators, the IPOB etc?

Quite frankly, nothing stops you from even calling those IPOB and other agitators to a meeting. Listen to them. I understand that breaking up Nigeria is non-negotiable, right? However, there are things you could do. Call them, make at least one concession to those groups. I don’t know his vision for Nigeria but Nigeria can still become one Nigeria, if we practise true federalism. So there’s a certain fear that if we do the initial arrangement we had, there is going to be a break-up. I don’t think so, but rather it will strengthen. Why Nigeria is having problems is because there is too much concentration of power at the centre. And if you notice what has happened in the US, it is still somehow, but they have tried to decentralise power to the states and all that, which of course, if Trump was a Nigerian, he would’ve been president today because those states still have their own powers here and there. So, we copy the United States Constitution wrongly. We can adjust some of these things, and part of it is through dialogue. So, keeping quiet or fighting does not help matters. Believe me, he should reach out to these separatist entities, the Middle Belt, let him show that he hears their voice. Let’s have this dialogue. I’m not saying that a leader should just succumb to everything, but I’m not too sure there have been enough reach-out efforts to get to these people to say, okay, I hear you. Let’s talk about this. The political geographer, Richard Hartshorne, famously argued that the viability of any state depends on whether its centripetal (unifying) forces outweigh its centrifugal (dividing) ones. The former includes government efforts to build infrastructure, provide services and strengthen borders, as well as efforts to persuade citizens to buy into the idea of the state—whether by promoting a shared national culture, language, economy, or other unifying visions. The latter includes large or unwieldy territory, weak infrastructure, lack of resources, and entrenched ethnic or social divisions.

Are you calling for another conditional conference? What happened to the one under Jonathan’s administration?

Even if you don’t want to set up a constitutional assembly, set up a commission. You see, IBB was very successful in that. They will be moving from one state to the other, receiving inputs like the Oputa Panel. Democracy is like allowing people to vent themselves. You can’t shut people up. What Buhari is doing is more like a military regime. Because when you allow people to vent themselves, they feel happier. Believe me, if Buhari sets up a commission on national unity, they should travel to all the states receiving inputs and submit reports. And let him, or his team access that report and come up with something and people will hear him. The truth is that, sometimes, our people are not too interested in making history, or leaving a legacy. If he should set up a commission I am talking about right now, to look at some of these issues, and empower them, they travel to all the states, and they come up with a report, and he promises Nigerians I’m going to do this. You will see a reduction of tension. IPOB will go there to present their own situation. For example, if you ask IPOB what they want, they don’t know. It’s not very clear what they want. They say we want an entity called Biafra. What is the geographic entity called Biafra? Nobody knows. Right? So how are you going to achieve that? Ok, let’s say we have Biafra, they would still be fighting themselves. So, you discover that the problem is that a lot of Nigerians are not taken care of. So, the moment you begin to take care of their fears and aspirations, there will be a difference.

Do you think Igbo Presidency in 2023 can solve some of these problems?

It will not, believe me. It will not because the ethnic affiliation of a president does not change any situation, because the problem is the elite. Let me tell you something. When I was in Nigeria, I had friends from Hausa, Yoruba, and all that. Most times, the elites don’t have problems among themselves, it is the village person who is afraid of Yoruba person or the Igbo man who is afraid of Hausa man and it is the Alhaji who uses Almajiris to go and cause trouble by giving them little money, because their brain is wired in a way, they don’t know a lot. So, I’ll travel to the north and hang out with some friends in the North. We don’t talk about ethnic things. So, that’s why I think it is not going to solve the problem. When you have an Igbo president now, let me tell you what is going to happen. Possibly, he will be trying to placate the north. Look at what happened to Jonathan. He is almost Igbo, but what did he do for the Igbo people? So, if that is the case, the person will just be there as a figurehead. I was in Sudan in 2017, I saw one minister from the South. He told me they were still fighting even after the creation of South Sudan. They demanded a separate country, yet, they don’t have peace.

But what is your thought on Igbo presidency come2023?

Well, if it happens, that would be a good thing. Not because he’s an Igbo man. The fact is that you don’t just put a dumb person there because you want an Igbo person, I don’t accept that. He/she must be a vibrant person. Yes, why it may be good is just not to give the impression that these people are defeated people, that they can never be good. For the appearance of equity, yes, that will be helpful. But other than that, honestly, I’m not sure anything will change. The reason of course, is that when you put an Igbo man there, he’ll give preference to Hausa. That’s what I see. So, he/she must be a courageous person, who calls the shots and who will not care where you come from, including his own people. The nature of the Igbo man is very egalitarian, and if an Igbo man becomes president, he’s not even going to favour his own people.

Why?

It’s in their nature. The reason is this, if you go to Abuja, or any part of the world and you see an Igbo man, he will come and say “Nne kedu?” or Nna Kedu,” he will start speaking English to you. Most times, they don’t even want to be identified as an Igbo person. I don’t know why. And they will not give you preferential treatment, because you’re from Igbo land. I don’t know why it happens, but it is in their blood. So, if the Igbo or someone thinks an Igbo man becomes the president, he will treat you right, he’s not going to treat you any differently.

How do you react to the news that the Senate has finally endorsed INEC to electronically transfer election results?

Yea, you see, technology has its own disadvantages, but most of the advantages revolve around transparency, openness. The former Supreme Court Justice of the US, Brandeis, talks about sunshine being the best disinfectant. What he meant by that was openness is key to democracy and rule of law or anything. Look at what technology is doing in the banking sector. I was told at that conference that lots of money stashed in Nigerian banks now cannot be claimed, because the people who deposit that money cannot come because of BVN. That’s significant. Government can even swoop that money and use it to work for the public good. So, you see how this BVN and NIN will be helping to check corruption, right? The same way people talk about corruption, electoral malpractice is the worst part of corruption because sometimes, some of these leaders do what they do, because they know that they’re going to win. So, they know how to manipulate the system. To even think about people opposed to electronic transfer of result, will demonstrate to you that they know what they are hiding. It is only a person who is stealing that wants to be operating in the dark? So why would anybody oppose that concept in the first place? Look at the recent election outcome in Anambra as evidence that INEC can get things right.

The media has come under fire under this Buhari’s administration. The government feels part of the problem the country’s going through is being fuelled by the media. What’s your take on that? Do you think the Nigerian media is actually playing its role the way it should?

Quite frankly, I’m not very satisfied. However, there’s always this struggle between governments and the media. It did not start today, it will continue. It’s not going to end today. So, for a government to be complaining about the media is a common thing, and somehow, most governments use it to cover up. The media is a boogeyman. You see, Trump too was attacking the media, saying the media was the “enemy of the people.” That’s not true. If you do the right thing, the media will not just manufacture things and attack you. That’s the reality. So, I’d rather encourage leaders not to focus so much energy on fighting the media, because you will never win. Having said that, I’m also aware that some journalists are corrupt as well. I even say that corruption comes from it. Sometimes, it is like asking the fox to watch over the hen. Every society gets the media system that fits it. It is the reflection of what is happening in the system. And, the media ecology has also changed. Because, even some of these politicians, who are complaining, most of the time, some of the things people are writing are from social media, not from journalists, but ordinary citizens. Come to think of it, everybody is a reporter right now, it’s just that they are not editors. So, we have too many publishers but few editors.

