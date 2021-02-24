From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Acting Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Dr Jospeh Odirichukwu Ugboaja has been promoted to an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

This was announced at the senate meeting of the University held on Wednesday, 24th February 2021.

Dr Ugboaja Joseph was previously a senior lecturer of the University.

He was the immediate past Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) and Director, Clinical Services, Research and Training where he brought in lots of innovation and improvement in the hospital services of NAUTH.

Ugboaja has been the brain behind the NAUTH Research Society, the Pain and Palliative Care Unit, Total Quality Management System, Clinicopathologic Conference Series and the NAUTH Cancer Society.

Dr Ugboaja’s other initiatives in NAUTH included the formation of the Quality Improvement Committee, Minimal Access Surgery Committee, Laboratory Quality Management System the annual NAUTH Scientific Conference and Best Researchers Award.

He also holds a Postgraduate Fellowships in Obstetrics and Gynaecology of National Postgraduate Medical College, Nigeria (FMCOG), West Africa College of Surgeons (FWACS), and International College of Surgeons (FICS) and is also an Associate of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (IMCON).

Presently, he has developed a workable five year strategic development plan for NAUTH which analysts and relevant stakeholders believes that its output would be of immense benefit to all and would mark a great turn around for the institution.

Reacting to the promotion, Dr Ugboaja thanked God for his benevolence and thanked all who assisted him to attain the position especially his teachers