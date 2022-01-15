If beauty and brain needed an apt definition, the persona of Dr. Zainab Gobir fits perfectly into such description. For this Oxford University-trained forensic expert, her success story can be likened to that of a child born under the proverbial lucky star. Steadily, she has been climbing the ladder of success in her corporate field with a stellar performance. For many years now, Zainab, with the sobriquet ‘ZEE’, has brought to bear her experience as a financial expert in coordinating the e-Services and Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council Coordinator at the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS. In 2020, she got an additional task as the Head of the Initiative and Integration Support Desk at FIRS. And within a short while, she championed pragmatic ways to further deepen the revenue generation of FIRS using her knowledge in finance and economics to rake in more billions of tax revenue from corporate and private individuals. For this feat, in March 2021, she was specially recognised by her boss and FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami with a letter of commendation in appreciation for the uplift of the federal agency.

Like a proverbial goldfish with no hiding place, Zainab’s excellent antecedence of hard work, consistency, and resilience in the corporate world was not unnoticed as her cerebral prowess caught the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari who wasted no time in recruiting her for a national assignment. In reward for her good works and repertoire of knowledge, Zainab, a Ph.D. holder in Forensic Accounting and Audit from Charisma University, was recently appointed by the President as an Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning of the newly inaugurated Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .