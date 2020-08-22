Joe Apu

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has said that the proposed 2020 Draft National Sports Industry Policy will bring about the needed sports revolution Nigeria needs to regain her sports glory.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Gabriel Aduda noted that in the light of the Federal Government’s effort to partner with the private sector in the quest to diversify the economy and provide a sound footing for the country’s socio-economic development through investments in non-oil sectors, believes the policy is a great step in positioning sports as the centre of development of several ancillary industries associated with the sector, that will promote sports development and jobs creation.

The ministry noted that no development can be meaningful without outlining government’s statement of intent for the sector, through a National Policy, and the sports sector cannot be different.

“The thrust of the Sports Industrialisation Policy is based on the Concept of the 3Is and 1P – Infrastructure development based on attracting Incentives backed Investment, all driven by a robust Policy that sets out how government intends to structure the process of achieving its objectives of a productive sports sector.

“A structured process to arrive at the policy document was designed and adopted in collaboration with the private sector as represented by the NESG. Together we held several engagement sessions over a 4-month period (November 2019 – March 2020) with various stakeholders from across sports and non-sports sectors.”

However, the ministry observed that the COVID19 pandemic presented challenges on how to harmonise the sessions into a representation of the goals and objectives of the stakeholders, but the prevailing reality of non-contact working protocols meant that the work of drafting the policy had to be done virtually.