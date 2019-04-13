However, in a bid not to leave any stone unturned, the services of some Super Eagles players who are still eligible might be needed at the tournament and Rohr said he has no problem releasing these players to help the team.

Rohr also added that he will follow the footpath of Former Super Eagles Coach Clemens Westerhof and work closely with the U-23 and also monitor the Golden Eaglets who are faraway in Tanzania competing in the U-17 African Cup of Nations. ”It will be interesting to be together with the U23s, they play on the 5th and 9th of June, so we can work together. We must have a good relationship with this team, with my assistant Imama,” Rohr told the Super Eagles Youtube channel. ”We also have to watch the U20 World Cup which takes place in Poland, starting end of May. Some of our players will be there, so we need a good relationship with everybody even the U17 which is the future.” ”I know that my colleague Clemens Westerhof was discovering some big players in the U17 World Cup, like Victor Ikpeba.” ”We also have Osimhen, we work for the future even if I am not here. We work for the future of Nigeria.”