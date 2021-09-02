From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded party members with pending court case and those planning to institute one against the party that severe sanctions await them.

National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, handed the warning while inaugurating the APC Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congress Committees at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

To match words with action, the national leadership also ratified the expulsion of the Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu, emphasizing that his expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

Reiterating the resolve to come hard on violators of the standing rule not to take the party to court, the party’s chief scribe, said: “The National Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni thanks all the Chairmen, Secretaries and members of the various congress committees for volunteering to serve our great party at the time of renewal and re-engineering.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court,” he said.

“Governor Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Buhari, which is to rebuild the party, button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage,” he noted.

In what appeared to making reference to the court judgement from Delta State over the legality of the Caretaker Committee, the party’s scribe said: “Rest assured that your assignment, as well as the earlier Ward Congresses nationwide, is legally protected. We are on solid ground.

“Consequently, the CECPC ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday July 31st, 2021, however, any State Caretaker Committee who swears in any person or group of persons who are not elected through a congress conducted by the designated National Congress Committee of the party is null, void and of no effect. However, where there are complaints, the CECPC would be fair to all.

“Accordingly, the CECPC hereby directs you all to go and conduct nation-wide Local Government (LGA) Congresses on Saturday, September 4, 2021, as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released by the party,” he noted.

In the statement earlier issued to announce the suspension of Yola South LGA Caretaker Chairman, the ruling party wrote: “The is part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the party’s Secretariat, Buhari House on Wednesday.

“The CECPC received and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee setup by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.

“Recall the viral video in which Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterances on President Buhari, the leader of the party. He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party,” the statement read.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.