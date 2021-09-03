From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded party members with pending court case and those planning to institute one that severe sanctions await them.

APC National Secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedehe, handed down the warning while inaugurating the APC local government areas (LGAs) congress committees at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday.

To match words with action, the national leadership ratified the expulsion of chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu.

Reiterating the resolve to come hard on violators of the standing rule not to take the party to court, the party’s chief scribe, said: “The National Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, thanks all the chairmen, secretaries and members of the various congress committees for volunteering to serve our great party at the time of renewal and re-engineering.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.

“Governor Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Buhari, which is to rebuild the party. The process has reached an advanced ground stage,” he said.

In what appeared to be reference to the court judgment from Delta State over the legality of the caretaker committee, the party’s scribe said: “Be rest assured that your assignment, as well as the earlier ward congresses nationwide, is legally protected. We are on solid ground.”

