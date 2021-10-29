From Gyang Bere, Jos

There was drama at the Plateau State House of Assembly, following the purported impeachment of Nuhu Abok Ayuba by eight of the 24 members of the legislature.

The unusual sitting, yesterday, presided over by the deputy speaker, Saleh Yipmong, elected Yakubu Sanda (APC-Pengana) as new speaker. But the impeachment has thrown the state into confusion as other legislatures have refused to recognise him.

The eight members had stormed the House as early as 6am to execute their plan under the heavy presence of armed security personnel. The lawmakers had previously attempted to impeach the speaker on Wednesday night but could not succeed.

In a twist, Abok, still laying claim to the speakership, suspended the new speaker and six other members who met to impeach him.

He announced the suspension in a plenary held with 14 members who also passed a vote of confidence on him.

Moving the motion, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun, said their suspension became necessary due to acts of insubordination, gross misconduct and attempts to cause disunity in the House.

Minority Leader and member representing Barkin-Ladi constituency, Peter Gyangdeng, said the action of the suspended lawmakers amounted to illegality. He said the House would not tolerate interferences by external forces.

Those suspended are Saleh Yipmong, Nanlong Mikang, Yakubu Sanda Pengana, Mohammed Quan and Eric Quan.

However, Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu, has congratulated Sanda.

Sanda was presented as new speaker to Atu by lawmakers who elected him.

Atu, who represented Governor Simon Lalong, commended the new speaker for accepting the challenge to lead the legislative arm of government in the state.

A petition had gone viral on social media on Wednesday by a group under the aegis of Youths Rights Against Corruption (YRAC) Abok of corruption.

The group said it submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Abok. They accused him of several allegations, including abuse of office and financial misappropriation. The group also demanded he immediately step down from his position pending the completion of investigation.

Executive Director, YRAC, Mr. Abednego Musa, signed the petition titled: “Petition Against Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker, Nuhu Abok Ayuba, on gross financial misconduct, criminal breach of public trust and abuse of office.”

The speaker and the House are yet to react to the development.

