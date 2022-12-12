From John Adams, Minna

There was drama at the government house in Minna, the State capital on Monday as a Minna High Court sacked the newly elected Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Areas of the state, Dr Mustapha Jibrin, less than hour to his Inauguration.

Dr Jibrin had lined up along with other 24 newly elected Council Chairmen at the government, waiting to be sworn in when a Minna high court presided over by Justice Mohammed Mohammad sacked him.

The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, however went ahead to sworn in the Chairman and allowed him to take the oath of office and allegiance despite the court judgment sacking his immediate past Commissioner of Health and later investment.

The presiding Judge, Mohammed Mohammed of the state High court 4 had delivered judgement on a pre election suit instituted by one Aminu Ladan against Dr Mustapha Jibrin over illegal substitution of his name after the party primary which produced him.

It was gathered that some stakeholders in the local government had met and unanimously picked Mustapha ahead of Ladan who had won the primary to compensate him (Mustapha) who stepped down from contesting the House of Representatives for Chanchaga constituency for the 2023 general election.

No government official was ready to comment on the development as at the time filing this report, but the Mallam Aminu Ladan thanked the judiciary for the landmark judgment, and urged the governor to immediately swear him in without any delay in accordance with the court judgment.