Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was a mild drama yesterday as two factions of protesters clashed some metres away from the government house where the protest was to hold.

According to one of the protesters who do not want his name mentioned said one Collins Ohaneje said to be the leader of one of the protesters had earlier sent a text message mobilising their members to converge at the Freedom square to protest against the arrears of pensions owed his members.

But other faction who also came out on the invitation from the text message disagreed with the members further embarking on the protest.

The faction which disagreed with the protest hinged their argument on the earlier stance taken by Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) to seize protest and allow the government to conclude it’s automation of members.

The tate government had promised to pay the few months arreas owed the pensioners after its automation processes. Although most of the pensioners according to the State government have been paid up to date except for about five thousand of them who are still having issues with their documents.