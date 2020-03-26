Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was a moment of drama in Ijigbo area of Ado-Ekiti, as a mentally unstable man, interrupted a misunderstanding between operatives of Ekiti State Traffic Management Authority (EKSTMA) popularly called ‘Dagrin’ and a vehicle owner.

The squabble, which ensued between the two parties at about 2:00 pm, yesterday, had aroused passersby’s attention.

Daily Sun gathered that EKSTMA operatives had intercepted the vehicle owner for violating the traffic control light stationed at the Ijigbo roundabout to ensure safe vehicular movements.

The engagement, which resulted in a shouting match between sane persons, suddenly saw a mentally imbalanced man, calling on both parties to exercise calm.

He (madman), however, made sure normalcy was restored before he left the scene.