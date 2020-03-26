Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was a moment drama in Ijigbo area of Ado-Ekiti, as a mentally-unstable man, interrupted a misunderstanding between operatives of Ekiti State Traffic Management Authority (EKSTMA) popularly called ‘Dagrin’ and a vehicle ownner.

The squabble which ensued between the two parties at about 2:00 pm, on Thursday, had raised the attention of passersby.

Daily Sun gathered that operatives of EKSTMA had intercepted the vehicle ownner for allegedly violating the traffic control light stationed at the Ijigbo roundabout to ensure safe vehicular movements.

The engagement which resulted in a shouting match between sane persons suddenly saw a mentally-imbalanced man, calling on both parties to exercise calm.

He (madman), however, made sure normalcy was restored before he left the scene.