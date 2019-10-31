Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday, accused Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court of aggravating his high blood pressure with his remarks in the last proceeding.

Consequently, Maina has expressed desire to have his case transferred to another Judge of the Federal High Court.

He spoke through his counsel, Joe Kyari-Gadzama, at the commencement of trial on the case against him filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The defendant was making reference to the proceedings of October 25 where Justice Abang had told the court registrar to tell him (Maina) to stop looking at him (Justice Abang) to enable him concentrate on delivering his ruling on the bail application filed by the defendant.

“Please, I don’t want the first defendant to look at me when I am delivering my ruling so that I can concentrate,” Justice Abang had said.

However, the court registrar, in trying to comply with the judge’s directive, compounded the matter when he asked Maina to look at the prosecution, who brought him to court.