Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There was mild drama after the ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as loyal and disloyal members of the National Working Committee (NWC) met separately in Abuja.

The court order followed an application of interlocutory injunction filed by six plaintiffs, led by he National Vice Chairman, North East, Mustapha Salihu, through their lawyer, Mr. Oluwole Afolabi.

They had among other things, prayed the court to oust Oshiomhole from office, alleging that he was previously suspended as a member of the party from his Etsako Ward 10, in Edo State.

Few hours after the suspension order was pronounced, the embattled national chairman had met with members of the NWC at his private office at Aso Drive, Abuja.

It was further gathered that while the meeting was going on, the acting national secretary, Victor Geidom and the national vice chairman North East, Mustapha Salihu, had hurriedly called a counter meeting at the party’s national secretariat on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, where they were joined by the national women leader, Hajia Salamatu Bawai, and national vice chairman, North Central.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, acting national secretariat, Vicor Gaidom assured that the party will obey all the orders of the court.

“As a party, we are aware of the injunction. As a law-abiding party, we will respect all lawful court orders. Very soon the National Working Committee will meet and you will hear further from the party. I am trying to say that the All Progressives Congress will respect all lawful court orders.”

Perhaps in an attempt to avoid a breakdown of law and order, police had deployed their men to the secretariat to ensure security of the edifice.

Policemen in over four hilux patrol vehicles stormed took over the national secretariat of the party, positioning themselves strategically.

Meanwhile, the APC NWC has issued a statement confirming the appointment of Mr Waziri Bulama as acting national secretary, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as deputy national chairman (South) and Paul Chukwuma as the national auditor.

In a statement issued by the APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party noted: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has approved the nomination of Mr Waziri Bulama as the party’s acting national secretary.

“The decision was reached on January 14, 2020, during the meeting of the NWC at the party’s national secretariat. Following the resignation of Mai Mala Buni as the party’s national secretary in May 2019 prior to his election as the governor of Yobe State, the party subsequently gave notice for a replacement from the zone.

“The NWC has also approved the nomination of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the deputy national chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the national auditor following nominations from the respective zones,” the statement read.