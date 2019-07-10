Fred Itua, Abuja

There was mild drama at the Senate, yesterday, at the investigative hearing on the allegation of Senator Elisha Abbo assaulting a nursing mother in Abuja.

Last week, Senate set up an ad hoc committee to investigate Abbo over the alleged assault, after a video of the lawmaker slapping a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja, went viral.

The embattled senator looked his colleagues on the probe panel in the eyes and declared he is not afraid of suspension.

Trouble started when Abbo appeared before the committee, yesterday, and declined to talk on the matter. He claimed the case was already before the court and talking about it was subjudice.

Senator Abbo added that even if he decides to talk on the matter, he would prefer a closed-door session.

The lawmakers, however, replied Abbo that he cannot dictate to the committee.

Abbo stood his ground and insisted he would not be threatened with suspension and added, “I cannot talk because the matter is in court. Why should I be talking before the camera?”

In her response, a member of the panel, senator Remi Tinubu said Abbo cannot dictate to them and that he could be suspended as a result of what transpired in the viral video.

Infuriated by Tinubu’s comment, Abbo retorted: “You cannot threaten me with suspension. It is not out of place for me to say I am not addressing the press (media). I came because I received a text message from the committee. I will not talk to the media. I should address the committee in a closed door session.”

Thereafter, reason prevailed and the panel agreed that Abbo should speak behind closed doors.

Before the committee went into a closed session, Abbo said he decided to apologise, last week, in order to protect the Senate and that the matter happened before he became a senator.He said the incident had been over taken by events.

Earlier, counsel of the victim of the assault appeared before the panel and told them his client was in hospital and did not know “when she is going to leave there.”

The counsel, however, declined to make any statement on the matter.