The New Generation Change Education Foundation (NGCEF) has underscored the efficacy of drama in teaching values and ethics.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Philips Asiodu in commemoration of the National Ethics day established during former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, the foundation noted that its research had shown that drama-based instruction could help young people learn the country’s core values.

It reads: “This date was adopted by NGCEF to focus on, and propagate the importance of sound ethics and values, as set out in Chapter Il, Section 23 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which states: ‘The National Ethics shall be discipline, integrity, dignity in labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance and patriotism’.

“NGCEF initiative is drama based and pupil centered on a continuous basis. A pilot study was conducted titled, ‘Raising values through creative drama based instruction’, with the approval of Lagos State Ministry of Education. Findings of the study recommended that people should be given creative drama-based instruction in learning Nigeria’s core values because it is very effective in the perception of and achievement of value change education. This development is in sync with the objectives of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), which is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the curriculum of both primary and secondary school education in the country.

“The NGCEF initiative addresses positive value change progressively in primary and seconadary schools, tertiary level institutions, NYSC and finally the workforce. In practical terms, NGCEF initiative has successfully commenced its programme towards creating a new breed of patriotic Nigerian children and youth as change agents. This is evident in Oxbridge College, Igbobi College, Kings College, etc, where it has birthed.”

The foundation urged the government to institute policies and deliberate actions to promote Nigeria’s seven Core Values in the fight against corruption.