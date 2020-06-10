Bamigbola Gbolagubte, Akure

Amid drama ensued yesterday at a Magistrate Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital as two suspects presented two different human heads as evidence during cross’s examination.

The two suspects who work at the cemetery of Akure South Local Government Area are standing trial over alleged possession of human heads.

The two suspects were arrested last month and subsequently charged to court by the police after series of investigations.

The suspects were alleged to have dug some grave yards at the cemetery and they were eventually with heads of dead persons.

The trial Magistrate, Mr Tope Aladejana ordered that their case file be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice following the request of the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck.

Earlier, counsels to the defendants, Femi Adetoye and Jide Agboola had prayed the court to grant the accused persons bail inbthe most liberal term.

The counsels argued that the offense committed by the two suspects is bailable.