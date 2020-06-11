Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A mild drama ensued yesterday at a magistrates’ court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as two suspects presented two human skulls as evidence during cross-examination.

The two suspects, who work at the cemetery of Akure South local government area, are standing trial over alleged possession of human heads.

The two suspects were arrested last month and subsequently charged to court by the police after series of investigations.

The suspects were alleged to have dug some graves at the cemetery and they were eventually with heads of dead persons.

The trial magistrate, Mr Tope Aladejana, ordered that their case file be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice following the request of the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck.

Earlier, counsel to the defendants, Femi Adetoye and Jide Agboola, prayed the court to grant the accused persons bail in the most liberal terms.

The counsel argued that the offense committed by the two suspects is bailable.