From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A gang member of the late dreaded kidnap kingpin, Obioma Nwankwo aka Osisikankwu who brought Abia on its knees during his terror reign, has been arrested.

The notorious kidnaper, named Ebelishe from Obokwe in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State was reportedly picked up by the state joint anti kidnaping squad, led by an army Lieutenant.w

The suspect, security source said was among those that kidnaped the wife and children of owner of a filling station near Deeper Life Church, along the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.

Ebelishe is also believed to be involved in the abduction of a businessman in Aba who is said to still be on admission in a hospital in the city as a result of the torture he received in the hands of his abductors.

A military source who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect would soon be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution. The suspect who was said to be in hiding for the past seven months, was reportedly arrested in his hideout inside a bush in Obokwe following intelligence report.

