On March 31, 2019, Access Bank unveiled a new identity with a brand promise, ‘More than banking’. The weeks following have seen the bank inspiring stakeholders with different aspects of the promise. This time, the message is on dreams – as diverse as they can get. Irrespective of geographical location, gender or nationality, everyone has a right to dream big and actualize their goals.

With numerous products and services, customers no longer have to be afraid of taking a leap in their fields of endeavour. Couples looking forward to the joy of parenthood can access facility to cover their medical expenses. Small and medium scale enterprise owners are presented with friendly loans that are tailored to meet the demands of 21st-century businesses. Young people aspiring to accomplish higher education goals can smile their way to their achievement with products for students. The bank’s investment in the tech space is also a nudge for tech enthusiasts to bring their dreams to fruition.

In a similar vein, investors who are interested in doing business in Africa no longer have to restrict themselves as Access Bank promises opportunities to more market share, returns, and diversification. Employees are now part of a bigger and stronger entity, and as such, can attain their dreams of higher career growth and fulfillment.

In the words of Walt Disney, "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." As you courageously pursue your dreams, you can access more with a partner that cares.