By Zika Bobby

One of Africa’s pay-TV operators, StarTimes and NBC Universal International Networks have announced the launch of DreamWorks, a 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment, on StarTimes platform across the Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Lee Raftery, Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks, EMEA commented: “Collaborating with StarTimes on bringing DreamWorks channel’s award-winning shows and beloved characters to Sub-Saharan Africa is a key milestone for our business. We look forward to bringing young viewers the DreamWorks experience, with its compelling slate of adventurous and imaginative animated series, all in one family destination.”

Lily Meng, head of StarTimes Media Division, said, “We are excited to bring DreamWorks to Africa. This launch demonstrates our continuous commitment to providing premium content to African families. And it comes at a very timely moment, while most kids and parents are staying home.

To celebrate DreamWorks channel’s launch in Africa, StarTimes is offering customer the opportunity to test their knowledge of DreamWorks TV shows. Between August 11 and August 15, StarTimes will post three questions on its Facebook page every day. Two lucky winners will be selected