Senator wear is one such native attire that has taken the fashion scene by storm.

This style of wear is said to be made popular by Nigerian senators, and soon it caught up with fashion-loving men in Nigeria.

Even women are beginning to don this beautiful native style.

It looks elegant, stylish and cute. They are perfect for everyday wear, business meetings, office days, and special occasions.

It comes in different colours and styles as it can be easily decorated or altered to match the tastes of even fashionable men.

It is no longer drab as when it newly came into fashion scene. Now, you can add colorful accents to your senator style wear. For instance, adding a subtle pocket and other designs.

To add more beauty to it, match properly with suitable accessories and see how glamorous it would look.