It’s another Valentine’s Day and as usual, there are going to be events such as parties, hanging out with friends, and other activities to celebrate love with significant others.

It is also a chance for those wanting to attract a partner to show themselves off at their best, with confidence, panache, and skill.

If you want to dress to impress on Valentine’s Day, here are some tips to help you attend the day’s party and other activities in style.

• Red is the colour of love, so you can chose to wear anything in red- long dress, short little red dress, tops, or pants in red to fit with the theme of love.

• Hair is the crown glory of a woman, so try a new hairstyle that will add to your confidence, and surprise those you want to impress. Add a glitter hairspray, sparkling clips or other hair accessories to set off your new style, but be subtle to avoid looking like a Christmas tree.

• Accessorize with style and add a little more spark to your accessories than usual. Wear sparkling ear-rings and necklace to lift your outfit. If you prefer not to wear a necklace, wear a bracelet to highlight your demure wrists.

• Also, add colour to your outfit with red shoes and bags.